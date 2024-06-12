O.J. Simpson Documentary Reveals Crime Scene Car Chase with O.J. and Harvey Levin

Play video content TMZ Studios

O.J. Simpson went back to the scene of the crime -- where he killed his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman -- and our own Harvey Levin happened to be there and a wild chase ensued.

The chase is part of a new Tubi documentary "TMZ Presents O.J.: How He Really Did It" -- marking the 30th anniversary of the murders -- in which Harvey tells a bunch of stories he's never told before during his days at KCBS TV covering the O.J. Simpson murder case.

Among the stories -- a week after O.J. was acquitted in the murder trial, Harvey drove a friend to Nicole's condo where the murders occurred, and a limo was parked in the alley. As Harvey pulled up, the driver looked in the side view mirror and the 2 made eye contact, then immediately turned on the ignition and started to drive away.

Harvey had a weird feeling, and followed the limo ... which started going faster, and it soon became a full-on chase on the streets of Brentwood. Check out the video and hear how it ended at O.J.'s home.

The documentary is filled with stories about the saga, including a secret lie detector test. Harvey says the prosecutors' version of the murders never made sense and offers what he says really happened on June 12, 1994.

Even if you followed the O.J. Simpson case, you're gonna hear things that will shock you.