O.J. Simpson's FBI File Released, Agents Studied Italian Shoe at Length

O.J. Simpson's FBI file just got released -- and right off the bat, what stands out is the fact agents went to excruciating lengths to study the shoeprint found at the murder scene.

The feds dumped their records on the late O.J. Friday -- and there's dozens of documents within it ... most of which pertain to the infamous 1994 murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson ... for which O.J. was the prime suspect and put on trial, only to be acquitted.

As we all know, there was a shoeprint left in the ground that was matched up to a Bruno Magli shoe -- something FBI agents testified about at the time ... but the process of examining it is now being shown in full through this file -- and you can tell they dove in.

The feds actually flew to Italy to analyze replica shoes -- and based on the photos they've attached to the file ... you'll see they were well into the weeds on measurements/forensics.

Because the murderer was determined to have been wearing that type of shoe on that fateful night -- which was incredibly rare -- FBI agents were cross-referencing the soles of two types of models of the BM shoe that were sold in the U.S. at the time ... and it's intense.

The FBI compiled a comprehensive list of all of Bruno Magli's stores in the States ... and you can see they were dissecting shoeprints to compare what had been found at the murder site.

In the end ... the feds testified that O.J.'s shoe size matched up with the print found -- and it was considered a key piece of evidence that many felt implicated O.J. in the crime. However, as we all know, the jury didn't buy it ... and they found him not guilty of the murders.