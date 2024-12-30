Robert Kardashian Sr.'s Former Home for Sale for Nearly $6 Million

A Los Angeles-area home with deep ties to both the Kardashian family and the O.J. Simpson murder trial has hit the market ... TMZ has learned.

Real estate sources tell TMZ ... an Encino, Calif. residence, which currently belongs to comedian Russell Peters, is now on the market -- several years after he scooped up the storied property for a notable $5.6 million.

Russell is looking to offload the estate for $5.995 million ... which would give him a decent profit if it's snapped up at this price -- and we're sure the residence will have some takers given its unique history.

For those unfamiliar with the pad's fascinating backstory, the San Fernando Valley abode was once owned by the Kardashian patriarch, Robert Kardashian Sr.

Of course, the property has changed hands a number of times and undergone a renovation since Rob Sr. dwelled inside it ... but many still recognize the home's address as the pad where O.J. Simpson hid out from the media prior to his arrest following the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. Remember, Rob Sr. was good friends with O.J. at the time and famously served as a member of his legal "Dream Team."

True crime lovers won't see any remnants of the infamous trial at the manse, however ... the home has been fully redone in recent years -- allowing it to boast a number of impressive amenities.

The contemporary mansion includes 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, and 8,000 square feet of living space. Additionally, the home features floor-to-ceiling windows, floating staircases, a custom pool and spa, a fire pit and a barbecue center, among other luxury fixtures.