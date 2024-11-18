Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Late Boston Red Sox Knuckleballer Tim Wakefield's Florida Mansion For Sale

Late Boston Red Sox knuckleballer Tim Wakefield's Florida estate is up for sale ... TMZ has learned.

Tim's waterfront mansion hit the market Friday ... and it's listed for $3.3 million.

Tim lived in the 4-bedroom home in Indian Harbour Beach, FL when he died from brain cancer.

The big league pitcher's former home is 6,242 square feet with all the bells and whistles ... including a pool with a waterfall, a jacuzzi, an outdoor fire place and a summer kitchen in the backyard.

The primary suite has vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, a reading nook with water views, walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom with twin mahogany vanities, a marble walk-in shower and a standalone Jacuzzi tub.

As we reported ... Tim died in October 2023 and then his wife, Stacy, died this past February, the result of pancreatic cancer. Now, their house is set to change hands.

Tim played 19 seasons in MLB and won two World Series with the Red Sox in 2004 and 2007 before retiring in 2011 ... after making a reported $55,995,000 in career salary.

Dewayne Carpenter and Kirk Kessel of the Carpenter Kessel team at Compass hold the listing.

