First Look Inside O.J. Simpson's House Shows His Deathbed Before Auction

New footage shows the first peak inside O.J. Simpson's Las Vegas home ... including his deathbed and the stash of personal items going up for auction.

TMZ obtained this video from inside O.J.'s Sin City residence -- filmed shortly after his April 2024 death -- and it shows the hospice bed where he took his last breaths.

The bed will NOT go up for sale, though, since it was taken back by the hospice services after O.J.'s death -- but almost everything else WILL soon go up for auction. Malcolm LaVergne -- the attorney serving as the special administrator of O.J.'s estate -- will attempt to liquidate The Juice's assets to pay back Simpson's creditors.

A video tour of the home also shows O.J.'s mementos from his football days at USC and the NFL -- game balls, helmets, trophies and more -- plus a grand piano and a ton of artwork.

Photos from O.J. and Nicole Brown Simpson's wedding were also displayed inside the home ... and one of the biggest reasons LaVergne needs to come up with some cash here is because O.J. was found liable in her and Ron Goldman's deaths.

O.J.'s mancave is also featured in the footage ... plus a bunch of his golf gear, including a practice area in the backyard ... next to the pool, grill and sauna.

Seems the Juice was sexually active in the home ... in one of his drawers he kept Trojan condoms ... Magnums.

The video also provides some insight into a lawsuit O.J. estate just filed against his and Nicole's son, Justin.