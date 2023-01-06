Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

'Terminator' Actor Earl Boen Dead at 81

'Terminator' Actor Earl Boen Dead At 81

1/6/2023 11:21 AM PT
earl boen
Getty

Earl Boen, best known for his reoccurring role in the 'Terminator' franchise, has died.

A family member tells TMZ the veteran actor passed away Thursday in Hawaii, but wouldn't disclose a cause or the specifics of his death.

Earl is best remembered for his role as Dr. Peter Silberman the 'Terminator' series. However, he racked up other film credits in the '80s such as ... "Battle Beyond the Stars," "The Man with Two Brains" and "Alien Nation."

Terminator
Alamy

He also appeared in "Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult" in 1994, and "Nutty Professor II: The Klumps" in 2000.

Terminator
Alamy

Earl is survived by his wife, Cathy. His first wife, Carole, passed away in 2001.

He was 81.

RIP

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later