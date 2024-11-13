Patrick Mahomes Addresses Home Burglary ... 'It's Frustrating'

Play video content Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is clearly peeved over the burglary that went down at his Missouri mansion last month ... he just told reporters the whole situation is "frustrating" and "disappointing."

The Chiefs star's palatial Belton estate was broken into around midnight on Oct. 6 -- according to police documents TMZ Sports obtained -- and on Wednesday, Mahomes addressed the incident publicly for the first time.

He stated he could not go into specifics about the ordeal due to the ongoing investigation ... but it was more than apparent he was annoyed by the matter.

"Obviously, it's frustrating," he said. "It's disappointing."

"Obviously something that you don't want to have happen to really anybody," he added, "but obviously yourself."

It's still unclear whether or not Mahomes or his family were at the residence when the break-in occurred. It's also not yet known what -- if anything -- was taken.

Patrick did say he expected details of the incident to be released at a later date.

As we previously reported, the nearby mansion belonging to Travis Kelce -- Patrick's best friend -- was also broken into some 48 hours after Mahomes' house was hit, police documents show. Cops say $20,000 in cash was reported missing following the burglary.

Kelce has not yet commented on the situation.