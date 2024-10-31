Patrick Mahomes Sr.'s June Traffic Stop Captured On Police Video

Play video content

TMZ Sports has obtained police video of Patrick Mahomes Sr.'s June traffic stop ... and unlike his February run-in with cops, it all appeared to go smoothly for the father of Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes II.

We broke the story ... Mahomes Sr. was pulled over at around 8:30 PM back on June 29 in Tyler, Texas -- less than five months after he was arrested for DWI in the same city -- following claims he had committed a traffic violation.

Body cam footage shows that after an officer stopped him ... Mahomes Sr. was surprised to learn he had apparently broken the rules of the road.

"Oh," Mahomes Sr. can be heard saying in the vid, "it's a no passing zone?"

A few seconds later, he handed over his information to an officer -- but quickly, the official pointed out something was wrong.

The cop can be heard in the footage telling Mahomes Sr. his license "is not eligible." He later repeated, "it's not eligible."

Mahomes Sr. was ultimately issued a citation for driving on an invalid license -- and given a warning for disregarding traffic signs. He was then told he was free to go.

It all, of course, was a drastically different scene from when he was pulled over on Feb. 3 on suspicion of drunk driving.

During that incident, police footage showed the elder Mahomes tried repeatedly to use his son's name to get out of trouble -- although it didn't work, and he was still thrown behind bars.