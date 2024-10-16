Patriots' Christian Barmore Traffic Stop Body Cam Released After Racism Claims

Play video content

Patriots DT Christian Barmore accused Providence police of acting "unprofessional" and racist during a traffic stop on Wednesday. However, body camera footage released by PPD seems to tell a different story.

"I just experienced for the first time 5 Providence cops being very unprofessional racism at it's finest," the 25-year-old former 2nd round draft pick wrote on X at 1:22 AM in a since-deleted tweet, describing the incident as he saw it.

TMZ Sports contacted the Providence (RI) Police Department and requested the police-worn body cam footage.

The footage starts with Barmore's Jeep Grand Cherokee already pulled over on the side of a road at 12:53 AM ... when two officers approached Christian's vehicle.

"I'm a football player. I ain't here for none of that. I'm going to crib so why y'all pull me over for no reason?" Christian asked. "Ain't nobody speed or none of that. If I really wanted, I would've outran y'all."

When cops looked over his paperwork they discovered the vehicle he was driving wasn't registered, so they told the former University of Alabama star they'd have to tow it.

But, Christian wasn't having it, saying, "Y'all not taking my car."

CB and the cops went back and forth, with an officer saying, "I activated my lights a street behind him, he didn't stop for maybe like 5 minutes after I activated my lights."

The cop continued ... "I can't read that plate. You act like I'm harassing you for no reason. I pull you over, I approach you. I'm trying to explain myself and you're over here giving me an attitude and throwing papers at me."

"Ain't nobody throw no papers at you, cuz. I gave 'em to you," Barmore responded, adding, "I'm not getting out my car. I'm not doing that!"

After some more pushback over whether a supervisor was responding to the scene, PPD again tried to get him to step out of the vehicle.

"Your car's getting towed regardless. How the rest of the stuff goes depends on your behavior," an officer told Christian.

More arguing ensued ... and when Barmore tried to close his window, cops opened his door, prompting the D-lineman to yell, "I dare y'all to touch me, [n-word]."

Moments later Christian got out of his car, but wasn't happy, telling cops ... "stop touching me, boy. Stop touching me, boy."

Things momentarily calmed down when 6'5", 315 lb. Barmore stepped away from his Jeep, allowing police to search the car.

PPD, in an incident report we obtained, says they located a "blunt" as well as "several tubes filled with marijuana."

After searching the vehicle, and before the tow truck arrived, police say Barmore, who wasn't in custody, left the scene in another vehicle. He was permitted to go.

As for the claims of racism, PPD is standing by the actions of their officers.

"We understand that any encounter with law enforcement can be stressful, however, it’s important to note that officers are required to enforce all applicable laws, including those related to vehicle registration," a spokesperson told us.

Barmore was issued three citations ... operation of an unregistered vehicle, driving with an expired registration, and for having an obscured license plate. He was not charged for the weed.