Patrick Mahomes Sr. Busted For Driving W/ Invalid License Months After DWI Arrest

Patrick Mahomes Sr. -- the father of NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes II -- has had yet another run-in with cops ... TMZ Sports has learned he was busted in Texas last month for driving on an invalid license.

According to court documents we obtained ... Mahomes Sr. was ticketed for the offense in Tyler, Texas at around 8:30 PM on June 29 -- less than five months after he was arrested for DWI in the same city.

The docs show Mahomes Sr. was given a warning for disregarding traffic signs in addition to the citation ... indicating he was initially pulled over for a routine violation.

The documents state the 53-year-old former MLB pitcher is to appear before a judge on or before July 31 for a hearing on the matter.

It's not clear if Mahomes Sr.'s license had been suspended or revoked due to his most recent DWI arrest ... a spokesperson for the Smith County Criminal District Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the matter.