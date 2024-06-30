Justin Timberlake Cracks Joke about DWI Arrest at Boston Concert

Justin Timberlake seems ready to move on from his recent legal drama ... 'cause not only has he addressed the incident onstage again -- he's got jokes too!

The singer-songwriter seemed to mock his recent arrest on DWI charges in Boston Saturday night ... and, video of his one-liner is circulating online.

Check out the clip ... JT starts by addressing the audience and seems like he's going to ask who's attending one of his shows for the first time -- before hitting the switch, asking if there's "anyone here tonight that is driving."

The reference sends the crowd into an uproar ... lots of laughs and screams while Justin makes it clear he's joking. He then asks who's attending his concert for the first time and who's a veteran Timberlake stan.

Justin's joke comes just a couple weeks after cops pulled him over in Sag Harbor, New York and charged him with one count of DWI after he allegedly ran a stop sign and failed a series of sobriety tests.

Timberlake's lawyer, Ed Burke Jr., has made it clear his client plans to fight the charges all the way ... and, Justin himself addressed the arrest for the first time at his concert in Chicago days after it all went down -- calling it a "tough week."