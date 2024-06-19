Justin Timberlake's Lawyer Addresses DWI Arrest, Ready to Fight Allegations

Justin Timberlake has remained tight-lipped in the aftermath of his DWI arrest ... but his lawyer says he's ready to fight tooth and nail for his client, which is interesting.

JT's defense attorney, Edward Burke Jr., tells TMZ ... "[We] look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations. He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time."

Ed adds ... "He is currently awaiting full discovery from the DA's office." It almost seems like Justin and co. think the arrest and subsequent charges are BS -- that's the vibe here anyway.

This statement comes 2 days after Justin was arrested in Sag Harbor, NY for allegedly driving while intoxicated. As we reported ... the *NSYNC alum was pulled over by local cops after they claimed he blasted past a stop sign and was seen swerving on the road.

Play video content 6/18/24 Hamptons.com

While Justin allegedly told the arresting office he only drank one martini at The American Hotel -- where we're told he was enjoying a night out with friends -- cops claim Justin had bloodshot/glassy eyes, a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, slowed speech, etc.

They also claim JT failed a field sobriety test and refused to do a breathalyzer ... resulting in cops slapping cuffs on him and taking him to jail. He spent the night behind bars and was released without bail Tuesday morning ... where Edward was photographed by his side.