Fans Hawking Justin Timberlake Mug Shot Merch After DWI Arrest

Justin Timberlake fans are capitalizing on his legal woes ... turning his glassy-eyed mug shot into merchandise.

Check it out ... several Etsy creators have already released products centered on Justin's DWI arrest ... t-shirts, shot glasses and mugs have popped up on the e-commerce site.

One shirt -- which comes in a variety of colors -- features JT's mug and pokes fun at his song, "SexyBack" ... the tee is emblazoned with, "I'm Bringing Tipsy Back."

Another has "Cry Me A River" in white font plastered across a black tee, with the mug shot printed on the front.

Another Etsy creator is selling a similar t-shirt ... slapping Britney Spears' lyrics from her song "Criminal" on the front.

It's safe to assume there are enough anti-Justin fans -- given the fallout over Britney and Janet -- to make some serious bank.

Justin was pulled over by cops in Sag Harbor, NY after allegedly barreling through a stop sign and swerving on the road. The singer -- who had been enjoying a night out with friends at The American hotel -- initially told police he only had one martini ... but cops say they could smell alcohol on his breath at the time.

After Justin allegedly failed a field sobriety test and refused to do a breathalyzer test ... he was put in handcuffs, spending the rest of the night in jail. He pled not guilty and was later released without bail Tuesday morning ... with his lawyer vowing to fight the charges.