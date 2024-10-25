Zachery Ty Bryan Tells Cops He Never Stopped Drinking in DUI Arrest Video

Play video content

Zachery Ty Bryan has been arrested ... with cops booking the former "Home Improvement" star with DUI and driving without a license -- and, the whole interaction was caught on police cameras.

According to the arrest docs, the former child star was approached by Oklahoma police at approximately 6:47 AM on Friday ... when cops say they made contact with Bryan who was fast asleep in the back seat.

Officers say they spoke briefly to Bryan before leaving him be ... but, later saw him driving. At that point, cops say they conducted a traffic stop, pulling him over to the side of the road where he told the officer he was intoxicated.

Check out the footage, obtained by TMZ, in which officers ask Zachery when he stopped drinking the night before ... and, you can hear him on tape clearly saying he doesn't think he ever really stopped drinking.

Cops then remove him from the car and perform field sobriety tests ... which they say in the report ZTB bombed -- and it's also captured on the dashcam.

Cops say they asked Bryan where his soberness was on a scale from 0 to 10 ... and they say Zachery replied that he was at a five -- at which point cops arrested him. The report says Zachery turned down the breathalyzer at the scene.

Bryan was booked into the Custer County Jail just after 8:30 AM Friday morning.

This is far from the first time Zachery's been arrested. The "Home Improvement" actor has several DUI arrests on his record.