Zachery Ty Bryan Charged with a Felony Following DUI Arrest

Zachery Ty Bryan has been hit with a felony charge following his February DUI arrest.

In new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the "Home Improvement" alum was charged with the crime of driving under the influence with three or more priors within the last decade.

The felony complaint says Zachery refused to submit to a sobriety test, although cops say the 42-year-old had a blood alcohol level of 0.15, nearly twice the legal limit.

The filing goes on to claim ZTB was involved in an accident the night of his DUI arrest, resulting in property damage. He also allegedly failed to stop to provide his name and address after the accident. If convicted, he faces up to 3 years in prison.

As we reported ... Zachery was booked by La Quinta Police in the early hours of February 17 for DUI. Officers told TMZ after the incident ... Zachery showed signs of impairment during a traffic stop ... which led to the actor's arrest.

After his most recent arrest, Zachery was spotted hitting a couple bars in La Quinta, CA -- just a few days after the bust. He went to an Applebee's and a place called Amigos. In both instances, he appeared to be sitting at the bar and having drinks.

Zachery's had a number of legal run-ins in recent years ... including a 2020 arrest for alleged DV and a 2023 arrest for another DV-related incident.