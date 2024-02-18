Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested For Alleged DUI

Zachery Ty Bryan has been arrested for a suspected DUI ... TMZ has confirmed.

Online records show Bryan, 42, was booked by La Quinta Police early Saturday morning for driving under the influence with three or more priors. He was also booked for contempt of court, a misdemeanor.

A spokesperson for the La Quinta Sheriff's Department tells TMZ ... cops conducted a traffic stop just after 2 AM after they saw a vehicle they suspected of being involved in a traffic collision.

The officers say they spoke to the driver -- later identified as Bryan -- who allegedly showed signs of impairment leading to his arrest. Bryan's next court date is set for April 23.

This marks just the latest in a long string of legal issues Bryan's faced over the last few years. ZTB was arrested back in 2020 for allegedly strangling his then-girlfriend ... he pled guilty the following year to menacing and assault in the fourth degree.

And, just last year, Zachery was arrested last summer after police got a call about a dispute between a male and female.

Bryan had left the scene of the alleged incident but was later tracked down and arrested for felony assault, in violation of the Abuse Prevention Act. He reportedly pled guilty to felony assault in the fourth degree in October and was sentenced to seven days in jail.