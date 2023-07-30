'Home Improvement' Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested for DV Again

Zachery Ty Bryan is experiencing déjà vu in the worst way possible -- 'cause the guy found himself in an Oregon jail, yet again, for alleged domestic violence.

Eugene PD tells TMZ that the 'Home Improvement' star was arrested Friday for felony assault, in violation of the Abuse Prevention Act. That's when someone is accused of attacking somebody else who'd previously been granted a restraining order in relation to DV.

Unfortunately, this appears to be a bit of a repeat of what happened 3 years ago in the same town -- at least that's what it sounds like based on what cops say. We're told police got a call for a reported physical dispute between a male and female at a Eugene residence.

When they arrived, we're told Zach was long gone ... but they eventually tracked him down and took him to jail, where he was booked ... and where he currently remains in custody.

The details of the latest alleged incident remain unclear for now ... but remember, back in 2020 -- Zach was also arrested for 4th-degree assault ... in addition to strangulation and interfering with making a report. At the time, he was accused of roughing up his then-girlfriend.

In the end, he ended up pleading guilty to two lesser charges ... misdemeanor menacing, and misdemeanor assault. He's also publicly said the incident was blown out of proportion.