'Home Improvement' Star Zachery Ty Bryan Released on Bail After Arrest

Exclusive

Zachery Ty Bryan is heading back home after getting busted for allegedly choking out his girlfriend ... and he wasn't in jail for long.

We broke the story ... the "Home Improvement" star was arrested late Friday night in Eugene, OR and booked on 3 charges, including 4th-degree assault, strangulation and interfering with making a report.

After posing for his mug shot and spending the night at Lane County Jail, Zachery was released Saturday night on $8,500 cash bail ... Lane County pretrial services supervisor Brian Snaza tells TMZ.

We're told Zachery has also been issued a no-contact order -- typical after a domestic violence arrest -- so he's required to stay away from the alleged victim and can't contact her in any way.