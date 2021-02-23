Zachery Ty Bryan Pleads Guilty in Domestic Violence Case, Gets Probation

2/23/2021 2:26 PM PT
Zachery Ty Bryan struck a plea deal in his domestic violence case ... and it looks like he won’t do any time behind bars.

The "Home Improvement" star pled guilty to 2 misdemeanor counts -- menacing and assault in the fourth degree -- for his arrest in Oregon last year after an altercation with his girlfriend.

According to legal docs ... Bryan's 2 felony charges -- strangulation and coercion -- along with several misdemeanor charges have been dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Bryan's sentence includes 3 years probation during which he must complete a batterers intervention program.

We broke the story ... the actor was arrested in October after allegedly attacking his girlfriend over missing phone charging cables.

