Patrick Mahomes Sr. Pleads Guilty To Felony DWI Charge

Patrick Mahomes Sr. -- the father of NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes -- has just pleaded guilty to a felony driving while intoxicated charge.

Court records show the 54-year-old -- a former MLB pitcher -- entered the plea on Tuesday morning ... just before he was slated to go to trial in the case in Smith County, Texas. The charge was officially DWI third or more.

Details surrounding the agreement Mahomes Sr. cut with prosecutors in the case were not made immediately available -- we reached out to the Smith County prosecutors, but they declined to comment. A message to Mahomes Sr.'s attorney, meanwhile, has not yet been returned.

Mahomes Sr. is now facing up to 10 years behind bars ... as well as a fine of up to $10,000. Although, presumably, prosecutors will recommend a more lenient sentence given his plea Tuesday.

Mahomes Sr. is currently slated to be sentenced on Sept. 23.

Mahomes Sr. was first hit with the felony count in April -- after he was arrested back in February following allegations that he showed signs of being drunk during a routine traffic stop.

Cops wrote in court documents Mahomes Sr. told them he had been drinking prior to getting behind the wheel ... and also had an open 16-ounce can of Coors in his car at the time that he was pulled over.

The arrest happened just days before Mahomes Sr.'s son won his third Super Bowl in Las Vegas. The elder Mahomes actually attended the game at Allegiant Stadium, though he largely kept a low profile.