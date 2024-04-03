Patrick Mahomes Sr. Formally Charged With Felony DWI

Patrick Mahomes Sr. has been officially hit with a criminal charge for allegedly driving drunk earlier this year ... Texas prosecutors just indicted him for felony DWI.

According to court records, Mahomes Sr. was slapped with the count -- driving while intoxicated third or more -- on Thursday.

If convicted, he'll face up to 10 years behind bars ... as well as a fine of up to $10,000.

The 53-year-old -- the father of Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes -- was first arrested in the case in Smith County, Texas back on Feb. 3 ... just days before the younger Mahomes was slated to play in Super Bowl LVIII.

At the time, authorities alleged that during a routine traffic stop, Mahomes Sr. showed signs of being impaired. They added that he admitted to having a few beers at a bar prior to getting behind the wheel. They also said he had an open, 16-ounce Coors beverage in his center console.

After getting out of jail, Mahomes Sr. -- who's been previously accused of DWI twice before -- kept a relatively low profile ... even when he traveled to Las Vegas to watch his son win the NFL's championship over the San Francisco 49ers.

While he had suite seats for the game, he was not seen on the broadcast ... and he was rarely photographed.

Mahomes II spoke briefly about his dad's criminal case in the leadup to the Big Game ... calling it "a family matter" that he wanted to keep private.

