Patrick Mahomes' 'P Diddy' Tweets Deleted Amid Sex Trafficking Investigation

Patrick Mahomes is distancing himself from Diddy as the rap mogul faces a mountain of troubling allegations ... with the Kansas City Chiefs superstar's social media accounts deleting posts that reference Sean Combs' stage name.

Back in the year 2014, Mahomes shared two posts that included the phrase "P Diddy" -- which is what the Bad Boy founder went by from 2001-2004.

At least one of the tweets appears to be completely unrelated to the artist ... as it mentioned a friend with the username "@Pat_Day_75," who seems to be a longtime friend from Texas.

Mahomes' other post came on Feb. 16 -- the date of the 2014 NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans, where Diddy performed alongside other musicians like Pharrell, Nelly, Busta Rhymes and Snoop Dogg.

"Yeah p diddy!!," Mahomes said on X while a freshman at Texas Tech.

The tweets were totally innocent at the time, but didn't age well given the recent controversy ... so it's no wonder why the three-time Super Bowl champ would remove them from his account -- especially after some users started to bring the old posts to light.

As we previously reported, Diddy's L.A. and Miami homes were raided earlier this week in relation to allegations of sex trafficking, soliciting and distributing illegal narcotics as well as firearms.

