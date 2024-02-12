Pat Mahomes Sr. Attends Super Bowl Days After DWI Arrest, Celebrates Win On Field

Patrick Mahomes Sr. was in attendance at the Super Bowl after all ... this despite spending time in jail just days prior.

Patrick Mahomes' father had suite seats for the big game in Las Vegas a week after his DWI arrest in Texas ... although he kept a low profile, avoiding TV cameras and photogs throughout most of the evening at Allegiant Stadium.

He was spotted, however, on the field following Kansas City's thrilling, 25-22 OT victory over the 49ers ... sharing an embrace with his son after the quarterback won his third Super Bowl.

He also posed for a pic with the 28-year-old and the rest of his family while down on the confetti-soaked turf.

Mahomes Sr. appeared to be in Sin City for a few days in the leadup to the game as well .. his wife, Trisha, shared pictures on social media of the two boppin' around town throughout the weekend.

Play video content Facebook / Trisha Mahomes

Trisha also posted a video of the bus ride that the two took to get to Sunday's big contest ... and you can hear in the clip, Pat was clearly trying to keep out of sight.

Of course, many had wondered if Mahomes II would want Pops in attendance ... after he allegedly drove drunk following a night out at a bar in Tyler on Feb. 3. The younger Mahomes only offered a few comments on the arrest during Super Bowl week, saying that his dad was "doing good," before adding, "It's a family matter."

Play video content CBS Sports