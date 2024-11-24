Patrick Mahomes Fined for Pretending to Shoot Gun After Touchdown Against Bills

Patrick Mahomes got a big penalty for a game, but not for a play ... as far as the refs were concerned, it was way more ominous.

The Kansas City Chiefs QB was fined just over $14,000 for what officials called a "violent gesture" toward the end of the game against Buffalo last Sunday.

Mahomes had just thrown a touchdown pass and decided to celebrate by using his fingers to mimic the firing of a gun.

The NFL fined #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes $14,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct (violent gesture) as he celebrated a touchdown pass last week in Buffalo … pic.twitter.com/dXgnmYJSYp — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 23, 2024 @TomPelissero

It's not the first unsportsmanlike conduct with which P.M.'s been hit ... he was fined $50,000 last December for "verbally abusing" an official. It's interesting, that game was also against the Bills and the Chiefs ended up losing.

Fast forward to last Sunday ... it didn't go any better for the Chiefs .... they lost by a score of 30 - 21. This was the Chiefs first loss of the season.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid received a $100,000 fine from the same game for publicly criticizing an official.