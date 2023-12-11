Patrick Mahomes Goes Ballistic Over Penalty After Loss To Bills, 'F***ing Terrible'

Patrick Mahomes showed a completely different side of himself after a controversial penalty eventually led to the Chiefs' loss to the Bills on Sunday ... going on a tirade on the sidelines and telling Josh Allen the call was "f***ing terrible."

Trailing 17-20 with just under 1:30 left in the game, Kansas City had a wild 25-yard touchdown play involving Travis Kelce and Kadarius Toney ... but it was called back after officials determined the latter lined up in the neutral zone prior to the snap.

The Bills went on to secure the victory ... and when Mahomes headed to the bench, he had to be held back by his teammates as he unloaded on the referees for what he thought was a BS call -- even throwing his helmet in frustration.

Patrick Mahomes was NOT happy on the sideline

The tensions were just as high when Mahomes met up with Allen after the game ... 'cause instead of simply saying "good game" and trotting to the locker room, the two-time Super Bowl champ continued to rant about the penalty.

"Wildest f***ing call I've ever seen," Mahomes said while embracing Allen. "Offensive offsides in that moment, man ... f***ing terrible."

Patrick Mahomes was still upset about the offside call meeting with Josh Allen after the game.

Of course, the consensus is Toney was visibly offsides prior to the start of the play ... and while Mahomes and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid aren't denying he was lined up in the neutral zone, they felt the sideline official should have either told the receiver to back up, or kept the flag in his pocket.

Mahomes' wife, Brittany, also shared her frustration with the call ... saying the ref was the real "MVP" of the game on her Instagram story.

When speaking with reporters, Mahomes said it was wrong for officials to "take away greatness like that" ... and it was "tough to swallow."

"To take away greatness like that ... I know as fans you want to see the guys on the field decide the game."



- Patrick Mahomes on the offsides call that negated a TD

Reid echoed his quarterback ... saying it was an "embarrassing" moment for the league.