Bills Fans Hang Kermit Puppet Wearing Mahomes Jersey Ahead Of Chiefs Game

Buffalo fans are being called out ahead of their team's huge game against the Kansas City Chiefs ... after the Bills Mafia dressed a Kermit the Frog puppet like Patrick Mahomes and hung it from a pole outside the stadium.

Pictures of the scene went viral shortly before the highly anticipated matchup between the two AFC powerhouses at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park ... showing the Muppets character decked out in a jersey and wig to resemble the three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

The stunt is being talked about on social media -- sparking a debate on whether it crossed the line given Mahomes is Black.

The Chiefs superstar has been on the receiving end of jokes over the course of his career due to his unique voice ... which has drawn comparisons to the iconic character.

He was even asked about it prior to the Super Bowl in February ... acknowledging he's fully aware of the running bit.

The ties to Kermit have trickled into other teams' antics ... with Raiders players mocking the quarterback with a mini Kermit at training camp in July.