Andy Reid Says Kadarius Toney Was Offsides, Didn't Check With Ref Before Play

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid says Kadarius Toney was offsides by an inch or two when he was penalized during Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills ... telling reporters his receiver failed to check with officials prior to the snap, but was hoping they would have given him a heads up.

Reid was livid following the 20-17 loss to the Bills ... saying he felt the officiating crew should have tipped Toney off before the play, calling it "embarrassing" the game ended in that fashion.

Big Red addressed the controversial call again with the media on Monday ... when he explained his frustrations came from a lack of communication with the officials, which he's grown to expect over his decades in the NFL.

Regardless, he was not using the controversial call as an excuse for how the game played out.

"I've been doing this a long time," Reid said. "This isn't an excuse. It's a working relationship. That part is so important in this thing. You see it on both sides. You give the head coach a heads-up. That's what I was really trying to get across."

Andy Reid:

Reid said he reviewed the game tape and admitted Toney was past the line of scrimmage ... and he will make sure the receiver checks with officials moving forward.