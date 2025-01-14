Patrick Mahomes Praises Brittany After Welcoming Third Child, 'She Crushed it'

Play video content Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes says his wife, Brittany, was an absolute rock star during her third childbirth ... praising her for crushing it -- and letting him watch football leading up to the big moment, too!!

The three-time Super Bowl champ met with the media just two days after the happy couple welcomed their second daughter -- Golden Raye Mahomes -- to the world ... and he talked all about what it's like to have the newest addition around.

"It's been cool to welcome another baby girl into our family and see how our other kids react to her and having baby sissy and stuff like that," Mahomes said.

While they waited around for the delivery, Mahomes said Brittany was "kind enough" to let him throw some of the NFL playoff action on the hospital TV. Whether it was for entertainment or scouting purposes, he sure sounded appreciative that she allowed it!

He was just as happy to have earned the first-round bye ... as it allowed him to be present for the birth.

"It's a special moment that a lot of dads and moms have experienced, and you don't forget about that stuff," he said.

Patrick also stands by what he said after the couple announced their pregnancy ... Golden will be their last -- at least for now.