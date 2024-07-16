Patrick Mahomes Says He Doesn't Want More Kids After 3rd Baby, 'I'm Done!'

Third Baby Will Be My Last

Play video content Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' next child will be the last addition to the family ... at least that's what the 3x Super Bowl champion is saying -- revealing he is all set in that department as soon as his wife gives birth to their third kid.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback revealed his plans at a press conference on Tuesday ... after a reporter mentioned their big pregnancy news last week.

"I'm done, I'll say that," the 28-year-old said. "I said three and I'm done."

Of course, Patrick loves being a father to his daughter Sterling, his son Bronze, and the baby on the way ... and he explained how he always wanted to have children early in his professional career.

"I always wanted to have kids young. I got to grow up in a locker room and it made such an impact in my life. We're having our third kid now to join our family. Brittany does a great job of doing that and we still go out and enjoy our life and let our kids see these great things," Mahomes said.

"Whenever I'm with my family I want to enjoy those moments."

Outside of fatherhood, Mahomes -- the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft -- is preppin' for his 8th season in KC and a chance to win his third-straight championship.

"Even though we won the Super Bowl last year we felt we didn't play our best football," Mahomes said, "Our goal is to be better and come with that mentality every single day."