Pat Mahomes Sr. Gets in Heated Altercation With Ex-Pitcher John Rocker in NOLA

Wild scene from Super Bowl week -- when Patrick Mahomes Sr. got in a shouting match with fellow ex-MLB pitcher John Rocker right in the middle of Bourbon Street ... and things grew so intense, the two needed to be held back from each other.

Or ... was it all a set-up to promote a celebrity boxing match??

Footage of the apparent altercation is making rounds on Tuesday ... showing Pat Sr. chatting with some buddies as the former Atlanta Braves hurler approached him.

It looks like Rocker went in for a handshake, but things quickly went south ... as Pat Sr. didn't seem too thrilled to see him.

The two sides jawed back and forth ... and eventually, the guys Mahomes were with intervened and got them away from each other.

A lot of words were exchanged ... and while it's hard to make out exactly what was said, it doesn't sound too nice.

In fact, as Pat. Sr. walked from the area, Rocker threw his drink near Mahomes' feet.

It's unclear when exactly this happened -- we reached out to both sides for more information.

But one thing definitely worth noting -- Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy said just days ago Rocker and Mahomes Sr. are expected to fight in a future Rough 'N' Rowdy boxing event ... so take that into consideration.

Regardless, Rocker commented on the video just minutes ago ... saying, "This f***ing loser can't take a damn joke."

"Wish I laid him out right there and ruined his bulls*** weekend even more."

Rocker played for the Braves, Cleveland, Devil Rays and Rangers during his career ... but was possibly more known for being a controversial figure (to say the least).