Eagles Fans Roast Patrick Mahomes-Themed Pig At Super Bowl Parade

Forget chocolate and strawberries ... Philadelphia Eagles fans are engorging in roasted pig -- with a side of troll -- for Valentine's Day!!

Birds supporters are out in full throat in the City of Brotherly Love Friday for their Super Bowl parade ... and a few of them are choosing to fuel up for the holiday with some roasted pig that features some shade aimed at their SB LIX opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patty (Mahomes) the Pig in the crowd at the Art Museum! @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/lEiFqOYLfn — Mike DeNardo (@_MikeDeNardo) February 14, 2025 @_MikeDeNardo

Check it out ... the dead swine that Eagles fans cooked up just before the title celebrations kick off at the Philadelphia Museum of Art is Patrick Mahomes-themed -- it's got a No. 15 carved into it, plus a furry wig on its head, too!

By the looks of things, a bunch of people clad in green are digging into it ... as they get ready for a day that will no doubt be full of cheers and booze.

It's, of course, the second time in the last week Eagles backers have rubbed the L in Mahomes' face ... after the team beat up the QB, 40-22, fans burnt a Kermit in the streets as well.