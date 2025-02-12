Jalyx Hunt Says Eagles Missed Kendrick Lamar's Halftime Show, Will Watch On YouTube

Play video content TMZSports.com

Even though the Eagles had a comfy, three-score lead going into Super Bowl halftime, they were too locked in to check out Kendrick Lamar's show ... with star rookie Jalyx Hunt telling TMZ Sports his team missed out on experiencing the festivities firsthand.

The Super Bowl champs went into the locker room with a 24-0 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday ... and while the game was damn near over by that point, Hunt tells us they remained laser-focused during the intermission.

It's pretty standard for players to lose out on witnessing the show -- there's a championship on the line, after all -- but Hunt's comments make it clear that doesn't change even amid a good ol' fashioned ass-kicking.

The 2024 third-round pick -- who had two tackles and half a sack in the victory -- told us right after the big win he planned on checking out K. Dot's show after the fact ... and couldn't wait to watch it on YouTube.

As for how he planned to celebrate, Hunt had a very good one-word response.