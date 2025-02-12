Eagles Fan Gets Engaged During Super Bowl, Thrilled to Beat Taylor Swift

A Philadelphia Eagles fan isn't shaking off the euphoria that comes with getting engaged anytime soon -- especially because she got a ring before Taylor Swift!

Bride-to-be Kara Zuczek's now-fiancé Peter Grant popped the question Sunday night during Super Bowl LIX ... and she tells TMZ she could not believe it was happening because she had just discussed the Travis Kelce and TS engagement rumors.

Kara says ... "One minute, I was talking about the game, the Taylor Swift engagement rumors, and whether Travis Kelce would propose if the Chiefs won ... The next thing I knew, my boyfriend was down on one knee right there in the middle of it all!"

The Delaware County, Pennsylvania resident notes the Eagles taking home the W against the Kansas City Chiefs was fantastic, but nothing will top her magical proposal.

She adds ... "Now, every Super Bowl will be more than just a football game for me, it’s the anniversary of the day I got the best surprise of my life. And hey, if Taylor’s still waiting for her proposal, I guess I beat her to it!"

As fans are well aware, engagement rumors between the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker and KC tight end have been swirling for a year ... with many folks buzzing with excitement about Travis potentially asking for her hand in marriage after securing the Lombardi Trophy for a third straight year.

Obviously, neither of those milestones happened Sunday -- exactly one week after TayTay lost out on each of her 6 Grammy nominations.