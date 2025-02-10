C.J. Gardner-Johnson Gloats After Eagles' Super Bowl Win, 'We Put Belt To Ass'

Play video content TMZSports.com

C.J. Gardner-Johnson had little interest in taking high roads following the Eagles' Super Bowl win ... he danced all over his haters' graves Sunday night in a chat with TMZ Sports -- and Philadelphia fans will no doubt love it.

We caught up with the safety in New Orleans just after he and the Birds crushed the Chiefs, 40-22, and he took more than a few seconds to gloat about the big victory.

CJGJ proclaimed Philly "put belt to ass" on Kansas City ... before he fired off a message to his detractors who he believed shaded him earlier in the season.

"All ya'll tried to clown me," he said. "Now, I'm clowning ya'll stupid asses!"

Gardner-Johnson then hammed it up with some of his pals -- including ex-Eagles star DeSean Jackson, who helped him send a championship message to his former Detroit Lions team.

The trash talk didn't stop there, though ... on Monday morning, he took a swipe at Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift -- and the tight end's previous one with Kayla Nicole.

The 27-year-old posted a pic of him in front of the Chiefs star during the game and wrote, "Should've Stayed w that thick s****."

Don't expect the chatter to stop anytime soon ... Gardner-Johnson's going to have plenty of microphones in his face all the way to Philly's big parade on Friday.