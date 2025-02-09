Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Taylor Swift Visibly Confused By Chorus of Boos at Super Bowl

Taylor Swift Hit With Boos At Superbowl!!! 👀

Published | Updated
taylor swift booed at super bowl
Getty Composite

Taylor Swift was completely taken aback when she was hit with a tidal wave of boos when the cameras went on her at the Super Bowl.

TS was sitting in her seat next to Ice Spice when the cameras turned on her and she was featured on the jumbotron inside Caesars Superdome. The crowd’s response to see Taylor was not in her favor and the stadium broke out in a collective boo.

The singer slowly glances over at Ice Spice acting as if she's confused and wondering if the crowd’s boo'ing was really aimed at her, or a controversial call on the field, which happened at the same time.

020925_tribute-sg2

Nonetheless, the boos caught the attention of Taylor's pal Serena Williams, who jumped to her defense on X, writing, "I love you @taylorswift13, don’t listen to those boos!!"

serena williams taylor swift booed super bowl tweet

Someone who didn’t have to listen to the boos? President Donald Trump, who was met with a tidal wave of cheers when he was first spotted at the event.

020925_trump_sb_kal
HISTORIC APPEARANCE
NFL on Fox

Chin up Taylor!!