Alix Earle Reveals Secret to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Body

Play video content Video: How Alix Earle Got Camera-Ready for Her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover TMZSports.com

They say dancing is the best medicine -- but it's also apparently the go-to workout for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models -- 'cause Alix Earle says weeks of shakin' it on TV got her ready for her cover shoot!!

TMZ Sports caught up with the influencer out in NYC on Tuesday ... and had to ask how she prepared her body for being one of four beauties getting honored with the spotlight in 2026.

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Her workout routine?? "Dancing With The Stars!!"

The "Get Ready With Me" video queen did her thing on the ABC competition show last year ... earning second place with her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, behind Robert Irwin and Witney Carson.

Earle noted being in perfect shape isn't what S.I. Swim is about ... and she is a huge fan of how they highlight all types of beautiful bodies every year.

"I think that's the thing about S.I. is they just empower everyone, so you feel good no matter what. And that's a really special thing about them."