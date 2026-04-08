Sophie Cunningham Stuns In Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Debut

WNBA player Sophie Cunningham is the latest athlete to join the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family ... and there are a LOT of happy basketball fans as a result.

The Indiana Fever guard is following in the footsteps of Sue Bird, Te'a Cooper, Cameron Brink and Angel Reese ... fellow hoopers who have graced the magazine pages over the years.

Cunningham was photographed in Ft. Myers, Florida at South Seas for her debut in the 2026 issue ... with photographer Katherine Goguen snapping away as she posed in a white bikini.

As part of the Cunningham reveal, it was also announced that fellow baller Napheesa Collier and Melissa Jefferson would also be a part of the mag.

Cunningham's pic has gotten praise from names like Livvy Dunne, Kristin Juszczyk and the Cavinder Twins.