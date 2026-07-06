Travis Kelce Fighting Court Battle Right Before Taylor Swift Wedding

Travis Kelce was dealing with legal issues in the days before his mega-wedding to Taylor Swift ... TMZ has learned.

In new docs, obtained by TMZ, Travis and his pal Patrick Mahomes claim the shoe company 1587 Sneakers is trying to sue them in New York federal court, which picked the wrong place to file.

Travis and Patrick argue they lack sufficient ties to New York to be hauled into court there ... despite 1587 Sneakers claiming the NFL pros regularly participate in national advertising campaigns and can therefore be sued in NY.

You'll recall ... 1587 Sneakers sued Travis, Patrick, and their Kansas City steakhouse, 1587 Prime, which opened in September 2025. The restaurant was named after Patrick’s number 15 and Travis’ number 87.

The shoe company says their name is a nod to the year Filipino sailors first arrived in America, and claims Travis and Patrick violated their trademark. The company says it trademarked "1587" long before the NFL stars.

1587 Sneakers asked that Travis and Patrick not be allowed to continue using 1587 Prime as their restaurant name.