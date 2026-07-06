Taylor Swift Tells Travis Kelce She Wishes She Knew Him in High School In Wedding Vows

The waterworks were going around for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's big wedding celebration this past Friday ... and now we know what Taylor said that made her new husband break down in tears when the pair exchanged their vows!

The singer paid tribute to the character of the Kansas City Chiefs star before he was ever an NFL player ... saying even though he was the star athlete in high school, he would still go sit with the less-popular kids who were being bullied at lunchtime ... according to PEOPLE.

To add to the sentiment -- because after all, it's Taylor -- she also said she wishes she knew someone like that when she was in high school.

As we previously reported, Taylor and Travis exchanged deeply personal vows from "little books" in front of roughly 1,000 friends and family ... with a reception that created a "Wizard of Oz" meets "Alice in Wonderland" vibe ... with food from Zero Bond and a performance by Stevie Nicks.

TMZ also reported "The Wedding Singer" Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony -- and even went back to his roots and performed an original song for the newlyweds.