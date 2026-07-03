Adam Sandler Officiated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding
Adam Sandler I Pronounced Taylor & Travis Married!!!
Published
Adam Sandler was the one who made Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce husband and wife ... the comedy legend served as the couple's wedding officiant, according to Taylor's camp.
The surprise role puts Sandler at the center of one of the biggest celebrity weddings we've seen ... trading movie scripts for a marriage script as he officially pronounced the superstar couple married.
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