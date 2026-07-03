Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Married!!!

This is not a drill ... Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially married!!!

Check it out -- massive signs went up around New York City's Madison Square Garden at about 7:30 PM EST reading ... "JUST&T MARRIED!"

And we've learned the one and only Adam Sandler officiated the wedding ... with Taylor's brother Austin Swift serving as her Man of Honor and Jason Kelce standing by their side as Travis’ Best Man.

They wore Dior, with Taylor optinf for jewelery from Cartier.

The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler.As you know ... the pair dropped a bag to rent out "The World's Most Famous Arena" for three days to celebrate their marriage before Fourth of July weekend -- a day to set up the elaborate celebration, a day to party the night away, and a day to break it all down.

Sources tell us 1,200 people were invited to the MSG bash ... just a fraction of the stadium's approximate max capacity of 22,000 -- leading some experts to warn the couple needs the place to feel more intimate.

But, it seemed the pair were on top of it ... Taylor and Travis had a castle-like structure built to help transform the inside of the iconic arena, plus a greenhouse and a garden to welcome guests with flowers.

They also had massive stage being built for the party ... both for the wedding band and for their famous friends who may feel inspired to perform. We previously reported Paul McCartney's name was being thrown around as one potential musical guest.

And, we broke the news about some super famous invited -- Benson Boone, Sombr, and Karlie Kloss -- plus, we've seen many of the pop superstar's closest friends arrive for the big night ... just check out our gallery!

It hasn't been a super long wait for Taylor and Travis' wedding -- they got engaged less than a year ago -- though the anticipation for this event is higher than your average "I do's."

Remember ... the couple announced their engagement on Instagram, sharing multiple pics of themselves in a garden setting, with Travis down on one knee. The caption -- "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨"

As you know ... before they met, Travis had been crushing on Taylor for a WHILE. Back in 2023, he revealed on his "New Heights" podcast that he went to one of her concerts in hopes of passing her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

Travis said he was disappointed that he lost his chance to shoot his shot, as Taylor doesn't talk to people before or after shows in order to save her voice ... but Taylor's mom, Andrea, caught wind of the podcast episode and did some digging into Travis' background.

Play video content 1/18/25 Video: Taylor Swift Says Hi To Fans at Chiefs Game TikTok/ @katiebops1

When she found out how much Travis loved his mom, she was all in on the Kansas City Chiefs star and convinced Taylor -- who knew nothing about Travis or football in general -- to give him a chance.

Not long after that, Taylor was getting spotted at Chiefs games, and the two were snapped packing on the PDA in public. The rest -- as they say -- is history.