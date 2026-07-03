New Details Emerge About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Design

Welcome To Our Royal Garden ... It's Been Waiting For You!!!

We're just a few short moments away from the wedding of the decade, and we’re getting more details about what the interior of Madison Square Garden is going to look like for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s big day!

Sources close to the wedding plans tell TMZ ... guests attending the celebration inside MSG can expect to be transported into a lush garden, where they will be seated under a large greenhouse surrounded by trees and beautiful flowers.

Play video content Video: Taylor Swift Wedding: Large White Stairs Loaded Into Madison Square Garden TMZ.com

We also broke the story that a castle will be present inside, backed up by video of a large white staircase being loaded into the garden earlier this week, and now we are getting more details about what the castle is going to look like.

Sources tell us the staircase will be in the center of a large castle front that resembles the exterior of a royal castle.

Taylor has included castles in several music videos over the years, and with this wedding turning into an American royal wedding of its own, it all really does make sense.