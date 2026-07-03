Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Step Out for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding

Check it out -- we spotted the model and her actor beau heading out of a private home in New York City Friday afternoon and stepping into a black van with several other well-dressed folks.

Gigi looked elegant in a pink gown paired with nude heels, and curled her long, blonde hair. Bradley, for his part, got all dressed up in a black suit and bowtie.

Play video content Video: Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Head Out to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding BACKGRID

As you know, Taylor and Travis are expected to welcome 1,000-plus guests to a completely transformed Madison Square Garden Thursday to celebrate their nuptials. We already told you -- Tay is breathing life into the famous arena with ceiling-to-floor drapery and even a castle structure and garden, making it the wedding venue of her dreams.

It's no surprise Tay's longtime bestie Gigi will be in attendance. We're expecting a long list of A-listers at the big event, and we already confirmed Karlie Kloss, Benson Boone, and Sombr made the invite list ... while Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were likely snubbed due to Blake and Taylor's recent falling out over her "It Ends with Us" legal drama.

Taylor's longtime publicist Tree Paine was also spotted on her way to the wedding festivities Thursday, as well as her best friend from high school, Abigail Anderson Berard. Remember, we saw Abigail on the balcony of the pop superstar's Rhode Island mansion a few weeks ago ahead of what appeared to be a bachelorette bash.

Abigail Anderson on her way to Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/PSxahgfeOE @PopCrave

Abigail can be seen exiting her new York City hotel above ... signature red hair in curls, a smile plastered across her face. She opted for a two-toned gown that featured a patterned corset with a draped brown skirt. She kept her lips sealed as onlookers asked if she was excited about the wedding ... but the joy in her eyes said it all.

We also hear some of music's biggest names may hop on stage for a special performance ... including Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, and Tim McGraw

We haven't spotted the bride herself yet, though we did catch her white SUV heading out of her NYC pad Friday morning.