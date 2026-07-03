Taylor Swift's Wedding Gets Ice Sculpture Delivered

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting iced out for their wedding party ... it looks like an ice sculpture was just delivered to Madison Square Garden ... a sure sign this thing's about to begin.

The icy delivery just went down ... the frozen art was brought in on a van from Okamoto Studio Custom Ice ... an award-winning ice sculpture studio out of Queens.

It's sweltering hot outside, and while MSG has air conditioning, Taylor and Travis aren't going to want this sculpture just sitting out and slowly melting for no reason ... guests are reportedly going to start arriving in a little over an hour.

Think of the ice sculpture as a countdown to the wedding ... almost like an hourglass, if you will.

No word on what the sculpture looks like ... but feel free to use your imagination.

Taylor's on the move ... she pulled out of her New York City apartment in her infamous Chevrolet SUV, reportedly heading over to see Gigi Hadid.

Taylor and Travis had their apparent wedding rehearsal dinner Thursday night at MSG, and their guests didn't get back to their rooms at the Ritz-Carlton until 1 AM ET ... and they weren't empty-handed, carrying boxes that looked to be stamped with a wedding logo.