NYPD Chief Has Swiftie Fun Outside MSG Amid Taylor-Travis Wedding Bash

Play video content Video: NYPD Chief Beaudette Gives Nods to Swiftie Fandom Outside of MSG NYPD

There is a crazy amount of police and security all around Madison Square Garden for the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding celebration ... and one top cop decided to get into the spirit of things.

Check out the video just posted by the NYPD ... Deputy Patrol Chief Timothy Beaudette is having some fun with a megaphone ... moving people along outside MSG -- with Swift lyrics peppered in the announcements.

Play video content 7/3/2026 Video: See MSG Event Setup for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding TMZ.com

As TMZ reported ... there are going to be more than 70 detectives from precincts all across the city assigned to Friday's wedding celebration ... and they'll be working 8.5-hour shifts at $80 to $90 an hour.

In addition, we're told there will be over 50 police officers assigned to MSG as well ... they're mostly rookies making $70 an hour for a 9-hour shift ... which would be another $63,000.

Our sources say some NYPD higher-ups will also be working ... so the salary figure should push over $160K.