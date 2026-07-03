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NYPD Chief Has Swiftie Fun Outside MSG Amid Taylor-Travis Wedding Bash

Taylor-Travis Wedding NYPD Chief Outside MSG Lets His Swiftie Side Shine

By TMZ Staff
Published
070326 nypd chief beaudette kal
CHIEF SWIFTIE!!!
Video: NYPD Chief Beaudette Gives Nods to Swiftie Fandom Outside of MSG
NYPD

There is a crazy amount of police and security all around Madison Square Garden for the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding celebration ... and one top cop decided to get into the spirit of things.

Check out the video just posted by the NYPD ... Deputy Patrol Chief Timothy Beaudette is having some fun with a megaphone ... moving people along outside MSG -- with Swift lyrics peppered in the announcements.

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WEDDING BELLS ARE RINGING
Video: See MSG Event Setup for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding
TMZ.com

As TMZ reported ... there are going to be more than 70 detectives from precincts all across the city assigned to Friday's wedding celebration ... and they'll be working 8.5-hour shifts at $80 to $90 an hour.

In addition, we're told there will be over 50 police officers assigned to MSG as well ... they're mostly rookies making $70 an hour for a 9-hour shift ... which would be another $63,000.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce MSG Wedding Prep
Launch Gallery
Let's Make This Arena a Home! Launch Gallery
Getty

Our sources say some NYPD higher-ups will also be working ... so the salary figure should push over $160K.

Hey, at least some of them are having some fun with this circus!

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