Taylor Swift Guests Leave Rehearsal Dinner With Gift Boxes, Possible Wedding Logo

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sent their friends home from their wedding rehearsal with some fancy gift boxes ... and it looks like the couple's wedding logo might be stamped on the swag.

Check out these photos and pay close attention to the logo branded into the gift boxes ... it looks like there are two capital T's and two interlocking hearts printed on the boxes.

It has all the makings of a wedding logo ... Taylor and Travis each representing the block "T" and hearts.

Taylor and Travis had their apparent wedding rehearsal dinner Thursday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and their guests didn't get back to their rooms at the Ritz-Carlton until 1 AM ET ... and they weren't empty-handed.

Unclear what's inside the gift boxes, but it's what's on the outside that's even more interesting.

We also got a peek inside the rehearsal dinner ... and it looks like it was decked out with flowers.