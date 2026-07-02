NYPD Cops Aren't Allowed to Have Phones Inside Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are running a tight ship for their wedding weekend ... because even the cops working inside aren't allowed to have their phones ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... NYPD officers assigned to work inside the event at Madison Square Garden have no phones. Our sources say the officers were told if they don't like it, they don't have to work the event.

Play video content Video: Cops Stand Watch Outside of Taylor Swift's Place Ahead of MSG Wedding BACKGRID

And we're told that rule isn't just for Thursday night's rehearsal dinner ... cops working inside have to go phoneless when inside MSG the entire wedding weekend.

For such a high-profile event, Taylor and Travis are taking every precaution to keep anything happening inside from getting out.

Play video content Video: Tents Blocking The View Of Interior Go Up Around MSG for Taylor and Travis's Wedding Rehearsal TMZ.com

As you know, giant tents have gone up at the entrances, blocking bystanders' views and preventing anyone from sneaking a look inside.

But TMZ obtained video from before security cracked down on the press in the area ... showing red drapes hanging in the windows and yellow flowers decorating the interior.