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Taylor Swift Wedding Prep Gets Sweeter With Ice Cream Truck at MSG

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce We Scream For Ice Cream

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
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WE ALL SCREAM FOR ICE CREAM
Video: Taylor Swift Wedding Prep Gets Sweeter With Ice Cream Truck at MSG
TMZ.com

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding prep just got a little sweeter ... an ice cream truck has rolled up outside Madison Square Garden.

With NYC roasting under nearly triple-digit temperatures, the timing couldn't be much better. We can't say exactly who the frozen treats are for ... but we got video of it rolling up to MSG.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce MSG Wedding Prep
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Let's Make This Arena a Home! Launch Gallery
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It's just the latest clue outside MSG as the countdown to the couple's massive celebration dips below 24 hours, and the activity outside the MSG hasn't slowed down one bit.

We've spent the week watching the clues pile up. Lighting rigs, staging equipment and mystery cargo kicked things off ... followed by towering drapes, gazebos, artificial trees, food deliveries and all kinds of supplies rolling through the Garden's doors.

Now, with the big celebration just a day away ... even an ice cream truck is enough to send Swifties into detective mode.

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Video: Watch Live As Taylor Swift's Wedding Set Up Continues Outside MSG

For every new arrival, celebrity sighting and wedding clue, be sure to check out TMZ's live stream covering all the action!

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