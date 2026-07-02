Taylor Swift Wedding Sees Overnight Food Deliveries at Madison Square Garden

Play video content Video: Late-Night Deliveries Arrive as Taylor Swift Wedding Prep Intensifies at MSG FreedomTV.News

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are preparing to feed every single one of their 1,000+ wedding party guests like they're all kings and queens ... because more food was delivered to MSG overnight ... including some baked goods.

Check out the video ... at approximately 4 AM Thursday, a little army of delivery workers arrives at Madison Square Garden's service entrance ... delivering supplies and food just a day before Taylor and Travis' July 3 wedding celebration, which is shaping up to make England's royalty think their marriage ceremonies are on a budget!

Taylor and Travis are keeping security tight ... so the delivery boys had to check in with a security guard wielding a metal detector before getting access into the Garden.

One guy carried in a box from a bakery ... another man wheeled in a bunch of unmarked boxes ... and some refrigerated food trucks also pulled up.

The overnight delivery was part of a steady stream of food being shipped in ... we saw other trucks pull up Wednesday night too.

One truck appeared to deliver sandwiches, salads, desserts, snacks and sides ... and another looked to be from an Italian restaurant, Sartiano's.

We happen to know what Taylor and Travis will be serving to their guests ... including pounds of lobster meat, chicken served blackened, boneless and skinless, french fries, onion rings, peppers, romaine lettuce, eggs, heavy whipping cream and whole milk ... and a Krispy Kreme truck just in case all that's not enough!

Play video content Video: Wedding Planner David Tutera Shares How MSG Could Become a Wedding Venue for Taylor Swift TMZ.com

FYI, all of these overnight deliveries are just the tip of the iceberg ... because we spoke to celebrity wedding planner, David Tutera ... who said Taylor's turning MSG into a one-stop shop for her wedding with professional set design ... and even golf gear that may be teeing guests up for games.