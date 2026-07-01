Knicks Starting 5 Score an Invite to Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding

They already snagged themselves an NBA championship, but the New York Knicks starting 5 might've just scored something more elusive ... an invite to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding!

A source told the outlet Taylor and Travis have invited "the starting lineup for the Knicks" to their enormous wedding event ... just weeks after Taylor cheered them on in Game Four.

As you know, Taylor turned heads at the NBA finals when she and the Haim sisters rolled up to MSG in parody Knicks shirts.

According to Page Six, it's unclear if the starting 5 accepted their invites. But if they do, they'll be joining a star-studded guest list that includes Benson Boone, Sombr, and Karlie Kloss.